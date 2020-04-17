Hays County reports four new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported four new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 April 17, raising the total cases in the county to 121 and total active cases to 67.

As of 3:50 p.m. April 17, 680 test results have returned negative, 26 more than April 16. Five additional cases have recovered, bringing the total recovered persons to 53. Four are currently hospitalized and there has been a total of one fatality related to the virus in the county.

Kyle and San Marcos are the cities with the highest number of active cases at 29 and 19 respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today