Satire: Our time to influence has come

The art of influencing on social media is undeniably an honorable feat. To take this angle or that, what a dilemma that must be! Now that millions are staying home all day with the capability of sharing their own scandalously simple mirror selfies, a whole career path is on the verge of being interrupted.

Life as an influencer relies on the flexibility of a home-based schedule. The stay-at-home orders littering the nation provided more time for regulars to focus creativity toward the demanding online presence the job requires.

Hopefully, the worry influencers felt at first is now diminished by thumbs commenting on sleep-deprived praises and delirious demands asking for the link to find their new living room sofa. However, the community should become aware of the reality that healthy competition is coming their way.

Imagine a world where average smiles and full bellies were the only thing that an everyday Instagram feed consisted of. How refreshing it would be to see “#AD” and not lose self-esteem. Well, imagine no longer, the time has come.

As college students sit on their exhausted mattress toppers and scroll through meaningless content, they should realize the opportunity that has landed on their lap: success through influencing. Students stressed by an empty bank account can use this isolation to their advantage. Stop sending the applications, because the perfect job is waiting.

The influencer path is not meant for just anyone, that much is true, but the application requirements continue to blur as more and more people discover the freedom of working from home.

College graduates choose to pursue an extra four years of education in order to gain payable expertise on a specific topic, while influencers develop that recognition through the amount of numbers on their social media profile pages.

Loopholes to success are a luxury in this environment and should not be taken for granted.

Making money from shameless photo shoots edited to perfection is the definition of a comfortable lifestyle. If influencers, as a collective, were asked how they were coping with the sudden isolation of a pandemic, they would calmly respond that they are trying to stay positive and they have never felt closer to their audience. Seriously pursuing this desired career is not only a way to feel less alone, but also earn money from home.

Additionally, with the orders to stay home, people are anxiously ordering everything to be delivered to them. It is ever prevalent for mature, non-emotionally unstable individuals to influence the privileged with authentic recommendations for their online shopping endeavors.

No one is more qualified for such demanding responsibilities than college students who were abandoned by their trusted institutions. No one. That abandon creates a level of maturity untouched by average members of society.

Articles are suggesting ways to stay productive and positive during the pandemic, but how many times can a person read a book before they realize that it is not as productive as finding financial reassurance. The perfect way to comfortably acquire income from home should be welcomed with open arms.

The art of influencing is within reach, take it and do not look back.

– Laura Nunez is an advertising senior

