Fallen soldiers commemorated with remembrance garden

Poppies and bluebonnets are blooming after Texas State’s men and women’s track team teamed up with Keep San Marcos Beautiful volunteers to plant a remembrance garden at the Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative AirForce Base.

Community enhancement initiatives manager, Amy Kirwin said they were encouraged to plant a wildflower garden at CAF after a veteran volunteer at the base presented the idea.

“We jumped at the opportunity, and added red poppies to honor the memories of soldiers who have given their lives fighting for their country,” Kirwin stated in a press release.

The volunteers worked throughout fall 2019 to prepare the soil and plant the seeds in the garden beds. Nearly three dozen members from Texas State’s men and women’s track teams participated.

“We are delighted to help the city in any way we can,” said Ray Williams, assistant coach for the Texas State track team in a press release.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Central Texas Wing hangar and museum are closed to visitors. However, individuals can visit the outside area of CAF where the remembrance garden is located at 1841 Airport Road.

For more information about the hangar visit https://www.centraltexaswing.org/.

