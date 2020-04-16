Hays County confirms eight new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported eight new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 April 16, bringing the total number of cases to 117 and total active cases to 68.

As of 4:15 p.m. April 16, negative test results have been received for 654 total people. 5 additional people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 48. Two cases are currently hospitalized and there has been one COVID-19-related fatality in the county.

Kyle and San Marcos currently have the largest number of active cases in the county at 29 and 19 respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

