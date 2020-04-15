Hays County confirms six new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported six new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 April 15. As of 4 p.m. there are 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 65 active cases in Hays County.

According to a press release from Hays County, 642 people have received negative test results and 43 people have recovered. There has been one fatality due to COVID-19 and there are currently two hospitalizations.

San Marcos and Kyle continue to have the largest number of active cases in the county at 19 and 27.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

