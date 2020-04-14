Hays County confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 10 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 April 14. As of 4:20 p.m. there are 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 59 active cases in Hays County.

The first COVID-19 related fatality in Hays County was reported Monday, April 13. There are 15 pending tests, two current hospitalizations and 604 negative cases. San Marcos and Kyle have the largest number of active cases in the county at 19 and 22.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 12 times, 12 visits today