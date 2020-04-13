Bobcat Bounty creates plan to feed community during COVID-19 pandemic

In this file photo, Bobcat Bounty volunteers prepare food for students and residents waiting for distributions.

Community members in need of food pantry items can now sign up for Bobcat Bounty’s new distribution plan taking place every week to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The student-run, on-campus food pantry changes from a grocery shopping-like service to a drive-thru, social-distancing style pantry distribution. The new plan allows eligible participants to sign up for one distribution per week through Bobcat Bounty’s social media or website each Tuesday.

Pre-bagged distributions then take place every Thursday outside of the Family and Consumer Sciences Building Courtyard in the parking lot west of the building facing Sessom Drive, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those with vehicles will pull into the parking lot and remain in their cars as staff members place groceries in their trunks.

On-foot clients can expect a line with markers every six feet to maintain social distancing while receiving groceries. After staff members collect each client’s information, groceries will be placed on a table and made available once that staff member safely distances themself.

“We had a high influx of students requesting food, which, of course, is a commonality every week,” said Kelsey Walling, graduate assistant for Bobcat Bounty. “A lot of our clients are on campus and don’t have access to a vehicle; we still, of course, want to provide this service (for those people).”

The bags, containing food from the Hays County Food Bank, include healthy protein items, whole grains, non-whole grains, fresh produce and non-perishable good items.

In the event that sign-ups fill up quickly, Bobcat Bounty encourages students still in need of food to reach out through email, and it will make arrangements for them to attend a distribution. Items not collected, or excess materials, will return to the Hays County Food Bank.

Anyone with questions regarding the operations of Bobcat Bounty should reach out to bobcat[email protected] The organization can also be found on social media @bobcatbounty.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

