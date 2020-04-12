COVID-19 updates from Gov. Abbott’s office, April 12, 2020

Statewide Disaster Declaration extended

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended the state’s original March 13 Disaster Declaration on Sunday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release states the declaration provides the state a number of resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

Small business initiative announcement to come Monday

Gov. Greg Abbott will announce a new small business initiative at 11:30 a.m., April 13, from the State Capitol.

Abbott will be joined by President and CEO of LiftFund Janie Barrera, and President and COO of Goldman Sachs John Waldron via Zoom Video Communications.

A press release states that the first portion of Abbott’s announcement will also occur via Zoom. Spectrum News Austin will provide live video coverage.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

