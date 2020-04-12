Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed, totaling 89 cases in Hays County

The Hays County Local Health Department reported a total of 89 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, totaling 65 active cases as of 2 p.m. April 12.

To date, 24 cases have recovered. Two people are currently in hospital care, nine total have been hospitalized. Nine lab tests are pending. Eighty of the total 89 cases are not travel-related cases.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

