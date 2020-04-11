COVID-19 updates from Gov. Abbott’s office, April 11, 2020

Certain regulations on physicians-in-training waived

Gov. Greg Abbott waived certain restrictions on physicians-in-training in order to increase health care capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The waivers allow hospitals and facilities associated with Graduate Medical Education programs to utilize PIT permit holders in areas outside of their training programs as long as there is proper physician oversight. For example, residents in a surgery residency program can assist in a department with a surge of patients.

“I am grateful for all the frontline health care workers across the state serving their fellow Texans during this challenging time,” Abbott said.

