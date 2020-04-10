COVID-19 updates from Gov. Abbott’s office, April 10, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference, Monday, March 23, 2020, to address the state's response to COVID-19.

Abbott to issue an executive order next week regarding businesses

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference today updating the public on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), announcing that he will issue an executive order next week regarding plans to reopen Texas businesses.

Abbott said he wants to reopen businesses to begin economic revitalization across the state.

“We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods; we can and we must do this,” Abbott said.

According to Abbott, the total number of people in Texas tested for COVID-19 is about 116,000, with available tests increasing by a compounded rate of 10% daily. There are 11,449 positive cases, with 1,532 hospitalizations and 221 deaths. Presently, there are 1,366 recovered cases.

Abbott said there are currently more than 20,000 hospital beds, 7,834 ventilators and a high quantity of personal protective equipment for those affected by COVID-19.

Abbott discussed the trends of COVID-19 in several major counties, noting that while the number of new cases is starting to level off in Texas, the state has not yet reached its peak.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

