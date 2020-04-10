Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed, totaling 82 cases in Hays County

The Hays County Local Health Department reports 82 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hays County as of Friday, April 10.

As of April 10 there are 58 active cases, 24 individuals have recovered and 13 lab tests are pending. Three cases are currently hospitalized, nine people have been hospitalized in total.

Kyle and San Marcos are the two cities with the highest number of active cases.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 114 times, 114 visits today