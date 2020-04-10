Parking services offers prorated parking refunds to students

Parking Services is set to offer prorated parking permit refunds to students who no longer need access to campus during the remainder of the spring or summer 1 semesters.

The refund, part of Parking Services’ COVID-19 Hardship qualifying event, will allow any student who has purchased a permit of any type to be eligible for a refund which will be prorated for the next three months.

Parking services previously announced it would be giving out two-month prorated refunds to students for the spring semester, but extended it to three months after the university announced it could be moving summer 1 courses to remote teaching.

Students will have the opportunity to receive up to $120 depending on the type of permit purchased. If a student has any outstanding parking citation fines or has a balance with Student Business Services, the refund will first be applied to the outstanding balances before being returned to the student. Once the student receives their refund, the permit will become invalid.

Student who previously applied to receive a two-month prorated refund will have their refund adjusted for the new three-month plan and do not need to submit another form.

The application is available on the Parking Services website and must be mailed or emailed to Parking Services by 5:00 p.m. April 24 to receive a refund.

