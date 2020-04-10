All city parks, trails, natural areas to close Easter weekend

The City of San Marcos announced in a press release that all city parks, playscapes, natural areas, open spaces and trails will be closed throughout Easter weekend.

City of San Marcos Parks & Recreation Director Drew Wells stated in the release the city’s parks and natural areas typically see a significant increase in traffic over the holiday weekend as families and groups enjoy the outdoors.

“We understand our community would love to be able to celebrate Easter in our beautiful parks,” Wells said. “But we cannot take the unnecessary risk and jeopardize the gains we are making in the fight against COVID-19. Our community can stop the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to follow the Orders from Governor Greg Abbott, Mayor Jane Hughson and the recommendations of health officials.”

According to the press release, on Monday, April 13, natural areas will reopen beginning at 6 a.m. Once they reopen, visitors to these areas are reminded to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals outside your household and that groups/gatherings of more than ten people are prohibited.

The following park areas will continue to remain closed through at least May 11 per city directive issued by Mayor Hughson on March 24: Playgrounds, playscapes, the skate park, dog park, restrooms, water fountains and all river front parks.

River front parks include Rio Vista, City Park, Plaza Park, Veramendi, Bicentennial, Children’s Park, Crook Park, Veteran’s Memorial Park, Dog Beach, Capes Park, Thompson’s Island, Stokes Park, Ramon Lucio Park, and Wildlife Annex/Wilderness Park.

San Marcos will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the State Department of Health Services, the Hays County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control. For current updates, helpful resources and useful links, visit the City’s dedicated COVID-19 website at www.sanmarcostx.gov/covid19info.

