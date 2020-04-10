Float Fest canceled in response to COVID-19

Float Fest 2018 attendees appear before the stage July 21.

Float Fest has been postponed from July 24-26 to an unspecified date in 2021 in compliance with a recommendation from Gonzales County to keep the public safe.

According to the Float Fest statement, “all early bird tickets will be automatically refunded by point of purchase within the next 14 days.” The refund process will be initiated through Float Fest’s ticketing partner Eventbrite, and no action is necessary for attendees.

Float Fest organizers urge the public to stay home and keep up with recommended health procedures in hopes of keeping the public safe.

For questions about Float Fest and ticketing refunds, contact [email protected].

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

