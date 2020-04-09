COVID-19 updates from Gov. Abbott’s office, April 9, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference, Monday, March 23, 2020, to address the state's response to COVID-19.

Nurses receive additional support

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission adopted an emergency rule to temporarily allow more nurse aides to serve residents in long-term care facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nursing facilities can now hire nurse aides without having to complete a full certification program in their first four months of employment. The rule also helps care providers facing staff shortages by expanding the eligible pool of direct care workers.

The facilities hold responsibility for ensuring aides are competent in performing tasks like taking vital signs and providing personal care.

“It is critical that facilities have sufficient front-line staff, as these aides provide hands-on care to medically fragile residents around the clock,” said David Kostroun, deputy executive commissioner for HHSC Regulatory Services division.

Friday press conference

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference at 2 p.m., April 10, from the State Capitol to address Texas’ response to COVID-19.

He will be joined by the Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas.

The Star will live-tweet the event and provide updates as they are made available. Follow us on social media @universitystar.

Telehealth restrictions temporarily lifted

Texas is temporarily waiving certain telehealth restrictions and expanding telehealth options in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

The waiver allows smartphones or other audio-visuals, real-time or two-way interactive communication systems to qualify as telecommunications technology used to provide certain telehealth services.

It also applies to speech-language pathologists and audiologists, behavior analysts, hearing instrument fitters and dispensers and dyslexia therapists and practitioners.

“As the State of Texas works to limit the spread of COVID-19, we also want to make sure that Texans have access to the health services they rely on,” Abbott said. “By temporarily waiving these regulations and expanding telehealth options, more Texans will be able to access the care they need while still following social distancing practices.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

