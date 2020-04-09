Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed, county-wide total reaches 79

The Hays County Local Health Department now reports 79 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hays County, as of April 9, at 4 p.m.

April 8 marked the largest case increase – 16 cases – for a total of 77 cases. The rise of confirmed cases has been attributed to an increased number of tests being administered. One of the cases was a female under the age of 10, the first in the county.

A total of eight cases have been hospitalized but only two currently remain in the hospital. There are seven lab tests pending and 24 of the 79 cases have already recovered.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the two cities with the highest number of positive cases. Because of HIPAA laws, additional information about patients is not allowed to be shared.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

