Municipal court goes virtual in response to COVID-19 outbreak

The San Marcos City Council passed an ordinance encouraging the use of cite-and-release during its first reading on Tuesday, April 7, with four members voting in favor and three opposing it. The final vote to confirm the ordinance will take place April 21.

The Texas Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals and the Texas Office of Court Administration approved a new law allowing for the virtual coordination of court operations, promoting the City of San Marcos Municipal Court to begin incorporating these new tools and procedures starting April 14.

The law allows virtual arraignments, pretrial hearings, attorney dockets, show cause docket and most hearings including trials by the judge.

Jury trials will be postponed until it is safe to meet in large groups.

The Texas Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals and the Texas Office of Court Administration approved these modifications to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to virtual court operations in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler said the county should utilize cite-and-release as “much as possible.” Cite-and-release would lead to the arrest of only “severe” cases.

