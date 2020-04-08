Texas State offering three new degrees starting fall 2020

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has approved three new degree programs set to start in fall 2020, according to an email from Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs Vedaraman Sriraman.

The degrees include a Master of Science degree with a major in Construction Management, a Master of Science degree with a major in Quantitative Finance and Economics and a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Religious Studies

Texas State will be the first university in the Central Texas region to offer a master’s degree in Construction Management. The degree will provide advanced project management principles and practices, as well as critical thinking, creativity and complex problem solving and decision-making skills in construction projects to working construction professionals.

The move comes as Texas State continues to expand its degree catalog. Last fall, the university added 3 new bachelor’s degrees including in civil engineering, health sciences, and public health as well as a master’s degree in public health and a minor in African-American studies.

