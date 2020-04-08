San Marcos to intall public sanitation stations to combat COVID-19

As of April 8, 2020, the confirmed cases by city in Hays County is: Austin, 4; Buda, 15, Dripping Springs, 2; Kyle, 31; San Marcos, 23; Wimberley, 2; Woodcreek, 0; Driftwood, 0.

The City of San Marcos will be installing multiple public sanitizing stations as part of the city’s coordinated public health response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Southside Community Center at 518 S. Guadalupe St., and the lot located next to the Dog Park at 250 Charles Austin St. will each accommodate for Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant portable restrooms, sink stations and hand sanitizer stations. Both are expected to be open to the public by Thursday, April 9.

The sanitizing stations will be serviced every day of the week. When servicing, service technicians will follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines: wear personal protective equipment and use medical-grade sanitizing products.

“Providing equitable access to basic hygiene needs is a critical way to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 across all communities,” City Manager Bert Lumbreras said in a press release. “The circumstances presented are unique and our intent with these temporary facilities is to continue to meet identified service needs. This is important to our Council and it’s important for our community.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

