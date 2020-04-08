Gov. Abbott utilizes Texas National Guard to increase face mask production

Gov. Greg Abbott announced a partnership between the Texas Military Department and Prestige Ameritech in order to speed up the production of masks for health care workers.

Texas National Guard members will be a part of Prestige Ameritech’s 24-hour operation near Fort Worth, aiming to produce 2 million face masks per week.

“This new partnership between TMD and Prestige Ameritech is an important component of our commitment to ensuring our health care workers have the supplies they need to do their important work,” Abbott stated in a press conference Wednesday, April 6.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

