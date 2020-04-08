Suspect at large in Dripping Springs robbery

A male suspect entered a store in Dripping Springs around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 and demanded money from the cashier, according to a press release from the Hays County Sherriff’s Office.

The targeted store, the Corner Store of Dripping Springs, is located at the intersection of Sawyer Ranch Road and U.S. 290. The suspect was described as a white male in his early 20’s, approximately 6’1” with a husky build and dirty blonde hair, wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt.

Earlier that day, the suspect had entered the same store in a blue Hawaiian shirt. The suspect fled the scene in an early model black Honda Accord.

If you have any information regarding this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective A. McLeod at [email protected] You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com

