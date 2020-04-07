San Marcos H-E-B partner tests positive for COVID-19

The big H-E-B in San Marcos is located at 641 E. Hopkins St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily to mitigate the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time, H-E-B partners are regulating how many customers are allowed in the store at a given time in order to best comply with social distancing guidelines.

A San Marcos H-E-B partner has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a press release by the Texan grocer.

The positive case was confirmed to have worked at the big H-E-B, located on 641 E. Hopkins St. The individual has not been back to the location since March 24, 2020.

Released on April 4, more than a week since the affected partner was last in-store, the press release emphasizes the company’s commitment to the safety of the local community.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 Partners has not gone unaffected. A Partner who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on March 24, 2020,” the press release reads. “All directly affected Partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices.”

The positive H-E-B case comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Hays County has been increasing. As of April 7, 2020, there have been 61 positive cases in Hays County.

H-E-B stores across the state have implemented a series of steps to enforce social distancing and contain the increased mass panic buying that has emptied out shelves of basic necessities.

On March 14, 2020, H-E-B adjusted its store hours as an essential business to 8 a.m to 8 p.m. until further notice. This will allow employees to restock shelves and meet customer needs. The stores also have floor decals at checkout lanes and entrances to aid customers in practicing social distancing.

On April 3, 2020, H-E-B released a statement saying it will be providing masks and gloves to partners, starting April 4. Partners are strongly encouraged to wear both to help slow the spread of the virus.

The name and information of the confirmed case cannot be released due to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) laws.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star will continue to update this story as details develop.



