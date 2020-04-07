County reports two additional COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 61
April 7, 2020
The Hays County Local Health Department confirmed two additional cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Hays County to 61.
According to a press release from the county, there are 43 active cases and nine pending cases in Hays County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Eighteen of the affected individuals have recovered and there are currently two hospitalizations.
The majority of cases are localized around San Marcos and Kyle totaling 21 cases each with Buda not far behind at 12 total cases. There are currently 15 active cases in San Marcos, 16 active cases in Kyle and 8 active cases in Buda.
There are 33 cases affecting people between the ages of 10 and 49, and 28 cases affecting people between the ages of 50 and 79. The majority of cases in the county are of people in their 50’s, with 18 total reported cases.
While the county isn’t requiring protective face masks to be worn in public yet, it is being considered as more information is gathered. However, Judge Becerra is currently encouraging masks to be worn to reduce the possible spread of the virus.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.