Gov. Abbott waives regulations to speed up transfers of prescription information

Gov. Greg Abbott temporarily waived certain regulatory requirements for pharmacy technicians and pharmacy interns to ensure pharmacies can efficiently serve the community during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

Pharmacy technicians can now accept prescription drug orders over the phone and can also receive a transfer of original prescription information on behalf of patients, according to a press release from the governer. These responsibilities are typically reserved for the pharmacists.

The waiver also allows for pharmacy interns to assist pharmacists without the designation of a preceptor.

“These waivers provide flexibility to our pharmacists and those that assist them to ensure they can continue to perform their important duties,” Abbott said.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

