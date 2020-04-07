Gov. Abbott announces rule to help healthcare facilities implement social distancing

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for all 254 counties, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Texas. The announcement came on the same day President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission adopted an emergency rule Monday, allowing End-stage Renal Disease facilities to treat patients more effectively during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rule grants health care providers more flexibility in taking care of dialysis patients and will allow ESRD facilities to operate off-site outpatient facilities without obtaining a new license at the following:

An ESRD facility that is no longer licensed that closed within the past 36 months

A mobile, transportable or relocatable medical unit

A physician’s office

An ambulatory surgical center or freestanding emergency medical care facility that is no longer licensed that closed within the past 36 months

A press release states the measures will provide separate locations for patients with COVID-19 from those with dialysis to help with social distancing. Abbott said the rule will reduce the potential spread of the virus among patients at ESRD facilities.

“As we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, we are committed to maximizing flexibility and efficiency available to our medical providers to protect public health and keep Texans safe,” Abbott said.

