County Judge Becerra: 61 positive cases of COVID-19 in Hays County

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra reported two additional cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hays County in a Tuesday morning tweet, bringing the total number of cases to 61.

In addition, Becerra encouraged citizens to utilize protective face masks to mitigate the potential spread of the virus in accordance with guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control on Saturday, April 4.

COVID19 Update: 61 positive cases in @hayscountygov as of this morning. Please wear a protective face mask if you leave your home for essential services. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/xsWsiKOtja — Judge Ruben Becerra (@rubenbecerrasr) April 7, 2020





At the time of this article being written, the county website does not reflect the new totals described by Becerra. The University Star will continue to update this story as details develop.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

