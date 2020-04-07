Gov. Abbott orders Texas historic sites and state parks to close in response to COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference, Monday, March 23, 2020, to address the state's response to COVID-19.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission to close all state parks and historic sites as part of the state’s effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

State parks and historic sites will close at 5 p.m. Monday, April 7, and will remain closed until further notice. Abbott said closing the parks and sites is necessary, adding that social distancing is the best thing Texans can do to stop the spread of the virus and save lives.

“I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19,” Abbott said. “By following these social (distancing) practices, we will overcome this challenge together.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

