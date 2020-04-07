CDC recommends wearing cloth face masks in public, county considering making it required

Graphic depicting the area of the face the masks should cover to best mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus virus (COVID-19).

The Centers for Disease Control advises all people to wear cloth face masks in public to prevent asymptomatic individuals from unknowingly spreading COVID-19 Saturday, April 4.

The CDC specifically recommends fabric masks, noting surgical masks should be reserved for health care workers. Social distancing is still required in public places such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

The fabric used for masks is recommended to be pre-washed in hot water to avoid shrinkage. An instructional video from the CDC demonstrating how to craft a simple cloth mask can be seen here.

Hays County is not yet requiring residents to wear masks. According to a press release: “While some jurisdictions are already requiring or contemplating requiring residents to wear masks in certain public areas, Hays County is still gathering information and has not made decision about if or when masks would be required.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star's COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

