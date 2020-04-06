Hays County confirms five additional lab-confirmed positive cases, brings total to 43 active cases

Jaden Edison

Hays County confirms 11 positive cases of COVID-19 as of March 25.

Jakob Rodriguez, Editor-In-Chief
April 6, 2020

The Hays County Local Health Department reported five additional lab-confirmed positive cases overnight and today, according to a press release.

As of April 6, 2020, at 4 p.m. (note that the COVID-19 online Dashboard is updated twice a day, so may show different numbers than this daily snapshot):

Lab Confirmed Negative Pending Recovered Active Cases Total Hospitalizations
59 381 8 16 43 7
Current Hospitalizations
AGE RANGE Female Male Total 3
0-9 yrs 0 0 0
10-19 yrs 0 1 1
20-29 yrs 6 2 8
30-39 yrs 8 3 11
40-49 yrs 7 4 11
50-59 yrs 8 10 18
60-69 yrs 6 0 6
70-79 yrs 2 2 4
> 80 yrs 0 0 0
  37 22 59
Travel Related 8
No Travel Reported 51
Interview Pending 0
  59
Total Cases Active Cases
Austin 4 2
Buda 12 8
Driftwood 0 0
Dripping Springs 2 1
Kyle 20 16
San Marcos 20 15
Wimberley 1 1
Woodcreek 0 0
Total 59 43

*Note: Some Hays County residents have Austin addresses

You can find the County’s complete list of COVID-19 info here.

 

