Hays County confirms five additional lab-confirmed positive cases, brings total to 43 active cases

Hays County confirms 11 positive cases of COVID-19 as of March 25.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported five additional lab-confirmed positive cases overnight and today, according to a press release.

As of April 6, 2020, at 4 p.m. (note that the COVID-19 online Dashboard is updated twice a day, so may show different numbers than this daily snapshot):

Lab Confirmed Negative Pending Recovered Active Cases Total Hospitalizations 59 381 8 16 43 7 Current Hospitalizations AGE RANGE Female Male Total 3 0-9 yrs 0 0 0 10-19 yrs 0 1 1 20-29 yrs 6 2 8 30-39 yrs 8 3 11 40-49 yrs 7 4 11 50-59 yrs 8 10 18 60-69 yrs 6 0 6 70-79 yrs 2 2 4 > 80 yrs 0 0 0 37 22 59 Travel Related 8 No Travel Reported 51 Interview Pending 0 59 Total Cases Active Cases Austin 4 2 Buda 12 8 Driftwood 0 0 Dripping Springs 2 1 Kyle 20 16 San Marcos 20 15 Wimberley 1 1 Woodcreek 0 0 Total 59 43

*Note: Some Hays County residents have Austin addresses

You can find the County’s complete list of COVID-19 info here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today