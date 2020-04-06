Hays County confirms five additional lab-confirmed positive cases, brings total to 43 active cases
April 6, 2020
The Hays County Local Health Department reported five additional lab-confirmed positive cases overnight and today, according to a press release.
As of April 6, 2020, at 4 p.m. (note that the COVID-19 online Dashboard is updated twice a day, so may show different numbers than this daily snapshot):
|Lab Confirmed
|Negative
|Pending
|Recovered
|Active Cases
|Total Hospitalizations
|59
|381
|8
|16
|43
|7
|Current Hospitalizations
|AGE RANGE
|Female
|Male
|Total
|3
|0-9 yrs
|0
|0
|0
|10-19 yrs
|0
|1
|1
|20-29 yrs
|6
|2
|8
|30-39 yrs
|8
|3
|11
|40-49 yrs
|7
|4
|11
|50-59 yrs
|8
|10
|18
|60-69 yrs
|6
|0
|6
|70-79 yrs
|2
|2
|4
|> 80 yrs
|0
|0
|0
|37
|22
|59
|Travel Related
|8
|No Travel Reported
|51
|Interview Pending
|0
|59
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Austin
|4
|2
|Buda
|12
|8
|Driftwood
|0
|0
|Dripping Springs
|2
|1
|Kyle
|20
|16
|San Marcos
|20
|15
|Wimberley
|1
|1
|Woodcreek
|0
|0
|Total
|59
|43
*Note: Some Hays County residents have Austin addresses
