(Photo Gallery) Residence halls abandoned amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Rebecca Harrell, Assistant Multimedia Editor
April 6, 2020
Texas State dorm occupants were forced to permanently move out of their residence halls due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Students moved in allotted times from March 28-31, in order to limit the number of people in one space.
A man carries boxes through a hallway, Monday, March 30, 2020, in preassigned shifts to practice social distancing. Students were enforced to permanently move out of residence halls March 28-31 due to concerns over COVID-19.
