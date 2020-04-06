Gov. Abbott provides update on state’s latest efforts to combat COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference today focusing on the state’s latest efforts to combat the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Abbott reported that as of today, 85,357 Texans have been tested for COVID-19, an approximate 20% increase from where it was yesterday. Abbott reported that 7,319 Texans have tested positive for COVD-19, of the 7,319 positive cases, Abbott confirms 1,153 hospitalizations and 140 fatalities.

Abbott provided a region-by-region breakdown of supplies that have been distributed over the past week — including masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, and coveralls. As of this week, as of this week, the state has distributed 1,676,510 masks, 209,856 face shields, 2,721,350 gloves, 169,231 gowns, 7,594 coveralls. Within the last 24 hours, abbott reported that the state received 2.5 million masks and 3 million more masks are set to come in April 11.

Abbott reported that he had been working directly with federal leaders to increase the state’s supply of personal protective equipment and assess the state’s policies regarding social distancing. “I wanted to find out directly from him (Dr Fauci) what his his assessment of the state of Texas and the standard we have in place and he told me ‘Governor, what you have in Texas is perfectly fine, the main thins is to ensure compliance with it.'” Abbott said.

Abbott reported that as of today there are 21,033 beds statewide, including 2,223 IC unit beds available. Last week, Abbott reported 8, 857 ventilators were available, today, Abbott reports 6,080 ventilators available in the state.

Click here to see a full run down of decision made by Gov. Abbott concerning the OVID_19 pandemic in Texas.

