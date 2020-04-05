Four additional COVID-19 cases in Hays County, bringing total to 54

The Hays County Local Health Department confirmed four additional cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Hays County to 54.

According to a press release from the county, there is a total of 41 active cases and 12 pending cases in Hays County as of April 5. There are two current hospitalizations.

Kyle and San Marcos make up the majority of the cases, with Kyle having 18 active cases with a total of 20 cases and San Marcos having 14 active cases and 18 total cases.

Nine of the cases of COVID-19 has affected adults between the ages of 60 and 79. Forty-five of the cases of COVID-19 affected individuals between the ages of 10 and 59, according to the press release.

As of April 5, eight of the cases have been reported as being travel related and 46 of the lab-confirmed cases have no travel reported. There has been a total of 338 negative cases and 13 recovered cases.

The county is updating its website daily with additional cases, hospitalizations, tests given and cases’ age ranges.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

