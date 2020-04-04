Gov. Abbott holds call with White House Coronavirus Task Force doctor

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the activation of the Texas National Guard on in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made in the Governor’s conference room in the Texas Department of Emergency Management Command Center. Abbot was joined by Chief Nim Kidd, head of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Gov. Greg Abbott spoke with doctor of the White House Coronavirus Task Force Anthony Fauci on Saturday about Texas’ response to COVID-19.

According to a press release from Abbott’s office, the two discussed the significance of following federal guidelines, which include the need for social distancing and staying home if travel isn’t essential.

Fauci, who is also director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expressed that following the guidelines through April 30 will help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect those most vulnerable to infection.

The call concluded with discussion over the expansion of testing in Texas and Abbott restating Texas’ commitment to working with the federal government to stop the spread of the virus.

Texas has issued out 63,751 tests for COVID-19 and reported 6,110 cases and 105 deaths.

As of April 3, Hays County has reported 47 total cases, 34 being active.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

