Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 47 in Hays County, first case in Wimberley

The Hays County Local Health Department has reported two additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 47.

County health officials reported Wimberley’s first positive case of the virus. Thirteen of the 47 cases in the county have recovered, with 11 still pending results. Six cases have required hospitalization with one still under intensive care. Most cases included persons between the age range of 50-59 and were not travel related.

The cities of Kyle and San Marcos have reported the most positive cases in the county at 16. Kyle still has the most active cases with 14 cases reporting.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

