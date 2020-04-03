San Marcos receives $6 million in coronavirus relief funds

As of March 31, 2020, the confirmed cases by city in Hays County is: Austin, 3; Buda, 9, Dripping Springs, 2; Kyle, 12; San Marcos, 12; Wimberley, 0; Woodcreek, 0; Driftwood, 0.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett announced April 3, San Marcos will be receiving over $6 million in federal funding for housing and transportation.

The funding originates from a coronavirus relief package known as the CARES Act. Of the funds, $6.4 million will be dedicated to public transportation in San Marcos, and $425,261 will go to the Community Development Block Grant.

“While my first priority remains trying to speed up urgently-needed help for those suddenly jobless or struggling to keep a small business afloat, our new coronavirus relief legislation is also delivering resources for vital local public needs. Mayor Hughson and the Council can determine how best to apply these dollars to meet our many community challenges,” Doggett stated in a press release.

