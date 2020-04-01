Total number of COVID-19 cases rise to 42 in Hays County

The Hays County Local Health Department has reported four new cases of lab-confirmed COVID-19, bringing the total of positive cases to 42.

Out of the 42 cases in the county, 10 people have recovered. There are 11 tests still pending results. There has been a total of 5 cases that have needed hospitalization—4 are still currently in intensive care.

Kyle and San Marcos currently have the largest number of cases in the entire county, with 14 total cases each.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

