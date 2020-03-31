(Photo Gallery) COVID-19 and social distancing leave campus hot spots cold
March 31, 2020
On a normal day, the Texas State community occupies locations on Texas State’s campus like the Quad, LBJ Student Center, Alkek Library, The Den, bus stops and more. The campus is usually full of people ready to handle business in the classroom, see and converse with friends and colleagues and contribute to their respective organizations.
However, concerns over the spread of COVID-19 has snatched the normality away from everyday life.
Education Abroad trips canceled. Classes moved online until the end of the spring semester. Graduation postponed. On-campus events canceled through May 1.
Now, areas that are usually heavily populated on campus possess few to no people, conveying the seriousness of all that has transpired since The Star reported that Texas State students and a professor were in self-quarantine in relation to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, March 24, the second day of the online class period, the on-campus climate of Texas State was not the one full of life, students, faculty and administrators prepared to attack a day’s work. In this photo gallery, we capture that, along with the few individuals on campus trying to pass time during this time of social distancing.