WIC innovates to safely serve area families

According to a press release from the City of San Marcos, the Women, Infants, and Children’s program has instituted new procedures to help safely serve clients, including safe office distancing and an expansion of the eligible foods available for participants.

Central Texas WIC (counties of Hays, Comal, Guadalupe and Caldwell) clinics are now set up to accept Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards through a storefront drop-off without face-to-face interaction.

“A WIC provider will then load the benefits and distribute the card through the system identified as most accessible for each location. Additionally, the certification process, for both existing WIC clients and new applicants, has been expedited and many processes waived,” the release from the city states.

Additionally, the release states that the Texas WIC office has expanded the approved foods list to reduce barriers when clients are trying to shop for WIC foods.

“By introducing flexibility and temporarily lifting restrictions on a number of food categories, vendors and clients will have better access to food even with the recent grocery store shortages,” the release states. “These flexibilities should only be utilized when prescribed food items are unavailable.

For current updates, visit the Central Texas WIC Facebook page or Official Central Texas WIC Website at texaswic.org .

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 11 times, 11 visits today