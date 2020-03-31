Gov. Abbott updates state on COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the activation of the Texas National Guard in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made in the governor’s conference room in the Texas Department of Emergency Management Command Center. Abbott was joined by Chief Nim Kidd, head of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

At a press conference, March 31, Governor Greg Abbott reported that as of Noon today, 42,922 Texans have been tested for COVID-19.

Abbott reported that 122 counties in the state have reported at least one case of COVID-19 and that 41 Texans have lost their lives in connection with COVID-19.

Abbott reported that he is modifying his executive orders on social distancing in Texas, in short according to the order, Texans are expected to limit personal interactions that can lead to COVID-19. Order maintains that schools in Texas will remain closed until Monday May 4, or until otherwise told to reopen.

Abbott’s order renews and expands the previous directive to minimize social gatherings and minimize contact with people who are not in the same household. It also renews the Governor’s directive to avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, and visiting gyms or massage establishments, and it expands the order to include tattoo studios, piercing studios, and cosmetology salons.

According to a release from Abbott’s office, in accordance with federal guidelines, people are still prohibited from visiting nursing home, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance. These orders will be effective on a statewide basis starting at 12:01 AM on April 2, 2020 and will end on April 30, 2020, subject to extension thereafter based on the status of COVID-19 in Texas and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 8 times, 8 visits today