City creates online dashboard for COVID-19 stats

A new online dashboard has been created on The City of San Marcos and Hays County websites to provide the public with a current count and other statistics related to COVID-19 cases in Hays County in real-time.

According to the city’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Rachel Ingle in an email response, the data on the dashboard shows a snapshot of COVID-19 related information for the County, as well as the number of active and recovered cases per city.

“This dashboard provides our local residents with an updated and accurate picture of the spread of the virus in Hays County,” Ingle said. “It’s also important to note the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus in each city.”

The online tool, along with other important information about the city’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, is available on the city’s website: www.sanmarcostx.gov/covid19info. County residents may visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/.

