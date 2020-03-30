Hays County reports 18 active COVID-19 cases

Hays County confirms 11 positive cases of COVID-19 as of March 25.

Hays County Local Health Department officials have been notified of two additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in Hays County to 18.

According to a press release by the county, a total of 24 cases have been lab-confirmed, six of whom have recovered. All positive cases reported are adults.

The following table was provided by the county:

Lab Confirmed Negative Pending Recovered Active Cases Hospitalizations 24 210 17 6 18 4 total, 3 current AGE RANGE Female Male Total 0-9 yrs 0 0 0 10-19 yrs 0 0 0 20-29 yrs 3 0 3 30-39 yrs 4 2 6 40-49 yrs 4 3 7 50-59 yrs 1 5 6 60-69 yrs 2 0 2 70-79 yrs 0 0 0 > 80 yrs 0 0 0 14 10 24 Travel Related 5 No Travel Reported 19 Total Cases Active Cases Austin* 2 1 Buda 5 4 Driftwood 0 0 Dripping Springs 1 0 Kyle 6 5 San Marcos 10 8 Wimberley 0 0 Woodcreek 0 0 Total 24 18

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 12 times, 6 visits today