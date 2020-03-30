Hays County reports 18 active COVID-19 cases
March 30, 2020
Hays County Local Health Department officials have been notified of two additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in Hays County to 18.
According to a press release by the county, a total of 24 cases have been lab-confirmed, six of whom have recovered. All positive cases reported are adults.
The following table was provided by the county:
|Lab Confirmed
|Negative
|Pending
|Recovered
|Active Cases
|Hospitalizations
|24
|210
|17
|6
|18
|4 total, 3 current
|AGE RANGE
|Female
|Male
|Total
|0-9 yrs
|0
|0
|0
|10-19 yrs
|0
|0
|0
|20-29 yrs
|3
|0
|3
|30-39 yrs
|4
|2
|6
|40-49 yrs
|4
|3
|7
|50-59 yrs
|1
|5
|6
|60-69 yrs
|2
|0
|2
|70-79 yrs
|0
|0
|0
|> 80 yrs
|0
|0
|0
|14
|10
|24
|Travel Related
|5
|No Travel Reported
|19
|
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Austin*
|2
|1
|Buda
|5
|4
|Driftwood
|0
|0
|Dripping Springs
|1
|0
|Kyle
|6
|5
|San Marcos
|10
|8
|Wimberley
|0
|0
|Woodcreek
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|18