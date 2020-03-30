Hays County reports 18 active COVID-19 cases

Jaden Edison

Hays County confirms 11 positive cases of COVID-19 as of March 25.

Jakob Rodriguez, Editor-In-Chief
March 30, 2020

Hays County Local Health Department officials have been notified of two additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in Hays County to 18.

According to a press release by the county, a total of 24 cases have been lab-confirmed, six of whom have recovered. All positive cases reported are adults.

The following table was provided by the county: 

Lab Confirmed Negative Pending Recovered Active Cases Hospitalizations
24 210 17 6 18 4 total, 3 current
AGE RANGE Female Male Total
0-9 yrs 0 0 0
10-19 yrs 0 0 0
20-29 yrs 3 0 3
30-39 yrs 4 2 6
40-49 yrs 4 3 7
50-59 yrs 1 5 6
60-69 yrs 2 0 2
70-79 yrs 0 0 0
> 80 yrs 0 0 0
14 10 24
Travel Related 5
No Travel Reported 19  

 
Total Cases Active Cases
Austin* 2 1
Buda 5 4
Driftwood 0 0
Dripping Springs 1 0
Kyle 6 5
San Marcos 10 8
Wimberley 0 0
Woodcreek 0 0
Total 24 18

 

