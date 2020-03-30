(Video Documentary) Women’s History Month: The Male Perspective
March 30, 2020
Women’s History Month is a time where women accomplishments, contributions, expertise and guidance and more is celebrated. In Women’s History Month: The Male Perspective, four male Texas State professors discuss the importance of women contribution, conveying an impact that should be celebrated year-round and not just the month of March.
In the video:
Dr. Jason Mellard – History
Dr. Michael Burns – Communication Studies
Dr. Chad Hammett – English
Dr. Fred Aguayo Jr. – Concrete Industry Management
Dr. Vince Bagnulo – Philosophy
Dr. Barry Stone – Photography