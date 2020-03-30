(Video Documentary) Women’s History Month: The Male Perspective

Haley Brand and Michele DuPont
March 30, 2020

Women’s History Month is a time where women accomplishments, contributions, expertise and guidance and more is celebrated. In Women’s History Month: The Male Perspective, four male Texas State professors discuss the importance of women contribution, conveying an impact that should be celebrated year-round and not just the month of March.

In the video:

Dr. Jason Mellard – History

Dr. Michael Burns – Communication Studies

Dr. Chad Hammett – English

Dr. Fred Aguayo Jr. – Concrete Industry Management

Dr. Vince Bagnulo – Philosophy

Dr. Barry Stone – Photography

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.


Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 34 times, 39 visits today