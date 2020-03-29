Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hays County rise to 16

Jaden Edison

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider speaks about the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the county, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse. "There is no magic cure for COVID-19," Schneider said. "The majority of people let it run its course and go back to (their) everyday life."

Daniella Carrera, News Reporter
March 29, 2020

The Hays County Local Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, raising the total cases in Hays County to 16 on Sunday, March 29.

Fifteen of the positive COVID-19 cases have affected adults between the ages of 20 and 59. Only one female adult between the ages of 60 and 69 has been affected, according to a press release from the county.

As of March 29, four of the cases are travel related and 12 of the lab-confirmed cases have not reported any travel. Hays County has nine pending cases, six recovered cases, 10 active cases and 170 negative cases. There has been a total of three hospitalizations with two being current.

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said symptoms for COVID-19 include low to moderate fever, a cough and congestion. These symptoms are usually treated with over-the-counter medications.

Individuals who suffer from these symptoms should self-quarantine until they are fever-free for 72 hours without the help of fever-reducing medication.

According to Schneider, most individuals who contract the disease will not need to seek medical care.

“Residents with underlying medical conditions or a weakened immune system and persons over 65 tend to be hardest hit by COVID-19 and should consult their health care provider if they are experiencing symptoms,” Schneider said.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

