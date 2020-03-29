Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hays County rise to 16

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider speaks about the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the county, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse. "There is no magic cure for COVID-19," Schneider said. "The majority of people let it run its course and go back to (their) everyday life."

The Hays County Local Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, raising the total cases in Hays County to 16 on Sunday, March 29.

Fifteen of the positive COVID-19 cases have affected adults between the ages of 20 and 59. Only one female adult between the ages of 60 and 69 has been affected, according to a press release from the county.

As of March 29, four of the cases are travel related and 12 of the lab-confirmed cases have not reported any travel. Hays County has nine pending cases, six recovered cases, 10 active cases and 170 negative cases. There has been a total of three hospitalizations with two being current.

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said symptoms for COVID-19 include low to moderate fever, a cough and congestion. These symptoms are usually treated with over-the-counter medications.

Individuals who suffer from these symptoms should self-quarantine until they are fever-free for 72 hours without the help of fever-reducing medication.

According to Schneider, most individuals who contract the disease will not need to seek medical care.

“Residents with underlying medical conditions or a weakened immune system and persons over 65 tend to be hardest hit by COVID-19 and should consult their health care provider if they are experiencing symptoms,” Schneider said.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

