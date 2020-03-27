Texas State faculty member tests positive for COVID-19

A Texas State faculty member tested positive for COVID-19 according to an email from Student Health Center Director Dr. Emilio Carranco.

According to the email, the faculty member became ill March 17 while away from campus during spring break. A full recovery is expected.

The faculty member was last on campus March 9 and March 11, showing no symptoms at the time. In the email, Carranco said the risk of transmission of COVID-19 to others on campus is low.

“After consulting with the local public health authority, it has been determined that the risk of transmission to others on March 9th and 11th was very low. Since the faculty member has not returned to campus since March 11th, and it is past the 14-day incubation period, the public health authority is not recommending any specific measures be taken by the university at this time,” the email states.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

