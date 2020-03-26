Two additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Hays County, totaling 13

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by Hays County health officals, now totaling 13 cases in the county.

All confirmed cases are adults, one resident coming from Dripping Springs and the other from Kyle.

As of March 26 at 4 p.m.,, the Hays County Local Health Department has received 131 negative test results and 21 pending tests results. A case including a resident from Kyle who is now out of quarantine and has successfully recovered. Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act laws, additional information on patients is not allowed to be shared.

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said the majority of people who contract the disease will have low to moderate fever, cough and congestion. These symptoms are usually treated with over-the-counter medicines due to no specialized treatment of COVID-19.

“Residents with underlying health conditions or a weakened immune system and persons over 65 tend to be hardest hit by COVID-19 and should consult their healthcare provider if they are experiencing symptoms, as should persons with high fevers or shortness of breath,” Schneider said.

According to Schneider, the majority of persons who contract this disease will not have to seek medical care and residents with these symptoms are advised to self-quarantine until fever-free without use of fever-reducing medications for 72 hours.

The number of cases by city as of 12 p.m. March 26 is:

Austin (some Hays County addresses are in Austin) – 1

Buda – 3

Dripping Springs – 3

Kyle – 4

San Marcos – 2

Additionally, the “stay home, work safe” order issued by Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra on Wednesday will be taking effect Thursday, March 26 at 11 p.m. through April 10.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

