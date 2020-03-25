(Video) Women’s History Month, the perspective of Texas State athletes

Kate Connors and Katelyn Lester
March 25, 2020

To celebrate Women’s History Month, we asked Texas State volleyball and lacrosse team members about what the month means to them. The ladies also shared their views on being collegiate athletes and what women have inspired them along their journeys.

In the video:

Emily Huttenhower – Lacrosse

Kayla Granado – Volleyball

Marina Perez-Krause – Lacrosse

Courtney Heiser – Volleyball

Allison Smylie – Volleyball

Kayla Tello – Volleyball

Zoey Alsbrooks – Lacrosse

Music courtesy of the YouTube Audio Library

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.


Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 12 times, 12 visits today