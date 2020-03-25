(Video) Women’s History Month, the perspective of Texas State athletes
March 25, 2020
To celebrate Women’s History Month, we asked Texas State volleyball and lacrosse team members about what the month means to them. The ladies also shared their views on being collegiate athletes and what women have inspired them along their journeys.
In the video:
Emily Huttenhower – Lacrosse
Kayla Granado – Volleyball
Marina Perez-Krause – Lacrosse
Courtney Heiser – Volleyball
Allison Smylie – Volleyball
Kayla Tello – Volleyball
Zoey Alsbrooks – Lacrosse
Music courtesy of the YouTube Audio Library