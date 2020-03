Photo by: Preslie Cox | Photographer Luke Timms, Georgia resident, jumps into Jacob’s Well April 6 in Wimberley.

Hays County announced via their website that county officials were closing all county parks until further notice.

Parks affected by the closure include Five Mile Dam Parks, Jacob’s Well Natural Area, and the Gay Ruby Dahlstrom Nature Preserve.

Since March 24, the county has reported nine cases of COVID-19.

