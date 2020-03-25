Hays County to issue a stay-in-place order

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra will be making an announcement on a stay-at-home order for Hays County with a curfew.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra is expected to make an official announcement today on a stay-in-place order with an 11 p.m. curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Last night, March 24, Hays County residents received an emergency update text from the judge informing them the announcement would be made today.

The text states, “We don’t have a choice. More than half of our cases have been confirmed community spread.”

Screenshots of the text circulated social media with questions if it was real. Becerra took to Twitter to confirm that it was legitimate, and he is working on details with the county attorney and mayors. He also stated he hopes to make the announcement after lunch time today.

Yes it is. Thank you for reaching out to verify. Working on details with our attorney and mayors. I hope to make the official announcement after lunch tomorrow. — Judge Ruben Becerra (@rubenbecerrasr) March 25, 2020

Hays County has nine positive cases of COVID-19 as of today, March 25. It follows other Texas counties with the same or similar orders such as Travis and Bexar counties.

