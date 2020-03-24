Texas State closes Sewell Park
Texas State is closing Sewell Park Tuesday, March 24 at sunset until further notice.
The email from Vice President for Finance and Support Services Eric Algoe announcing Sewell Park’s closure states: “Please remember these declarations and enforcements are to protect our community as we all work together to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
For a detailed list of closed San Marcos parks, visit the City of San Marcos Closure Notice.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
